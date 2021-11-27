Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman's team-leading 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) have come via 57 catches (81 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Pittman has been the target of 22.6% (81 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Pittman put together a 23-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted five times.
- Pittman's 16 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
81
22.6%
57
752
5
11
26.8%
Zach Pascal
53
14.8%
32
328
3
9
22.0%
Jonathan Taylor
38
10.6%
32
322
2
2
4.9%
Mo Alie-Cox
29
8.1%
15
211
4
6
14.6%
