November 27, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Michael Pittman Jr. has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's team-leading 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) have come via 57 catches (81 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 22.6% (81 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Pittman put together a 23-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted five times.
  • Pittman's 16 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

29

8.1%

15

211

4

6

14.6%

