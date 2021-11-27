Michael Pittman Jr. has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's team-leading 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) have come via 57 catches (81 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 22.6% (81 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.8 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Pittman put together a 23-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted five times.

Pittman's 16 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9% Mo Alie-Cox 29 8.1% 15 211 4 6 14.6%

