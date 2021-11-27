The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) meet to try to take home the Land Grant Trophy.

Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Penn State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of 11 times.

In 72.7% of Michigan State's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 6.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.5 points greater than the 41 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

So far this season, the Nittany Lions have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Nittany Lions put up just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans surrender (25.5).

When Penn State scores more than 25.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions average 80.8 fewer yards per game (382.4), than the Spartans allow per contest (463.2).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 463.2 yards.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (17).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Michigan State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Spartans score 16.6 more points per game (32.1) than the Nittany Lions surrender (15.5).

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team notches more than 15.5 points.

The Spartans average 95.1 more yards per game (429.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (334.3).

In games that Michigan State totals more than 334.3 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats