Mike Evans has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) square off in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' stat line this year features 47 catches for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 67.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 77 times.

Evans has been the target of 77 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

Evans (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Evans racked up 61 receiving yards in only career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 260.1 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Evans was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 73 yards and scored one touchdown.

Evans has reeled in 10 passes (18 targets) for 183 yards (61.0 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6% Leonard Fournette 54 12.5% 44 323 0 10 12.0%

