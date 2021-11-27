Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Mike Evans has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) square off in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' stat line this year features 47 catches for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 67.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 77 times.
  • Evans has been the target of 77 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
  • Evans (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Evans racked up 61 receiving yards in only career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Evans caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 260.1 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Evans was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 73 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Evans has reeled in 10 passes (18 targets) for 183 yards (61.0 per game) and has three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

Leonard Fournette

54

12.5%

44

323

0

10

12.0%

