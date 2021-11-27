Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

Mike Gesicki will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (4-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has racked up 579 receiving yards (52.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 76 targets.
  • So far this season, 17.7% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 63.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers are giving up 195.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Gesicki was targeted six times and picked up 50 yards on five receptions.
  • Gesicki has added nine grabs for 104 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

76

17.7%

49

579

2

6

11.8%

Jaylen Waddle

93

21.7%

68

622

3

10

19.6%

DeVante Parker

43

10.0%

25

327

1

2

3.9%

Durham Smythe

26

6.1%

20

221

0

4

7.8%

