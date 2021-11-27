Mike Gesicki will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (4-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has racked up 579 receiving yards (52.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 76 targets.

So far this season, 17.7% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 63.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers are giving up 195.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Gesicki was targeted six times and picked up 50 yards on five receptions.

Gesicki has added nine grabs for 104 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 76 17.7% 49 579 2 6 11.8% Jaylen Waddle 93 21.7% 68 622 3 10 19.6% DeVante Parker 43 10.0% 25 327 1 2 3.9% Durham Smythe 26 6.1% 20 221 0 4 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive