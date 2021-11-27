Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has racked up 579 receiving yards (52.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 76 targets.
- So far this season, 17.7% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 63.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers are giving up 195.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Gesicki was targeted six times and picked up 50 yards on five receptions.
- Gesicki has added nine grabs for 104 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
76
17.7%
49
579
2
6
11.8%
Jaylen Waddle
93
21.7%
68
622
3
10
19.6%
DeVante Parker
43
10.0%
25
327
1
2
3.9%
Durham Smythe
26
6.1%
20
221
0
4
7.8%
