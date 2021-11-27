Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has put up 705 yards (on 46 grabs) and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 78 times, and is averaging 70.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams' 58.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Broncos are 6.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Broncos, Williams has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The Broncos are conceding 233.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams caught five passes for 97 yards (19.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • Williams' 11 receptions have gotten him 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

Jared Cook

50

12.7%

31

346

2

6

10.9%

