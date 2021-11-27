Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has put up 705 yards (on 46 grabs) and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 78 times, and is averaging 70.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Denver
- Williams' 58.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Broncos are 6.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Broncos, Williams has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Broncos are conceding 233.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams caught five passes for 97 yards (19.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
- Williams' 11 receptions have gotten him 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
Jared Cook
50
12.7%
31
346
2
6
10.9%
Powered By Data Skrive