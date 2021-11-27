Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has put up 705 yards (on 46 grabs) and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 78 times, and is averaging 70.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams' 58.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Broncos are 6.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Broncos, Williams has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Broncos are conceding 233.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams caught five passes for 97 yards (19.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Williams' 11 receptions have gotten him 188 yards (62.7 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0% Jared Cook 50 12.7% 31 346 2 6 10.9%

