Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has rushed for 394 yards on 79 carries (35.8 yards per game) on the ground this year.
- He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 118 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 338 times this season, and he's handled 79 of those attempts (23.4%).
- The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Sanders has averaged 45.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Giants, 14.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.
- Allowing 119.7 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Sanders racked up 94 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).
- Sanders has put up 94 rushing yards on 16 carries (31.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three games.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
79
23.4%
394
0
12
17.1%
5.0
Jalen Hurts
114
33.7%
618
8
25
35.7%
5.4
Jordan Howard
51
15.1%
274
3
16
22.9%
5.4
Boston Scott
46
13.6%
221
3
9
12.9%
4.8
