November 27, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Miles Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 12 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) play the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has rushed for 394 yards on 79 carries (35.8 yards per game) on the ground this year.
  • He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 118 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 338 times this season, and he's handled 79 of those attempts (23.4%).
  • The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Sanders has averaged 45.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Giants, 14.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.
  • Allowing 119.7 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Sanders racked up 94 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).
  • Sanders has put up 94 rushing yards on 16 carries (31.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three games.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

79

23.4%

394

0

12

17.1%

5.0

Jalen Hurts

114

33.7%

618

8

25

35.7%

5.4

Jordan Howard

51

15.1%

274

3

16

22.9%

5.4

Boston Scott

46

13.6%

221

3

9

12.9%

4.8

