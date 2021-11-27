Miles Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 12 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) play the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has rushed for 394 yards on 79 carries (35.8 yards per game) on the ground this year.

He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 118 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 338 times this season, and he's handled 79 of those attempts (23.4%).

The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Sanders has averaged 45.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Giants, 14.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders has not run for a touchdown versus the Giants.

Allowing 119.7 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Sanders racked up 94 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt).

Sanders has put up 94 rushing yards on 16 carries (31.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three games.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 79 23.4% 394 0 12 17.1% 5.0 Jalen Hurts 114 33.7% 618 8 25 35.7% 5.4 Jordan Howard 51 15.1% 274 3 16 22.9% 5.4 Boston Scott 46 13.6% 221 3 9 12.9% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive