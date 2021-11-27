Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

Myles Gaskin has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 433 yards on 123 carries (39.4 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also has 41 receptions for 209 yards (19.0 per game) and four TDs.
  • He has received 123 of his team's 247 carries this season (49.8%).
  • The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 19th in the NFL, giving up 114.5 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have given up eight rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jets, Gaskin carried the ball 23 times for 89 yards.
  • He also caught three passes for seven yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • During his last three games, Gaskin has 154 rushing yards (51.3 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also hauled in 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

123

49.8%

433

1

24

52.2%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

50

20.2%

130

1

3

6.5%

2.6

Malcolm Brown

33

13.4%

125

1

7

15.2%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

41

16.6%

109

0

3

6.5%

2.7

