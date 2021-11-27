Myles Gaskin has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 433 yards on 123 carries (39.4 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

He also has 41 receptions for 209 yards (19.0 per game) and four TDs.

He has received 123 of his team's 247 carries this season (49.8%).

The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 19th in the NFL, giving up 114.5 yards per game.

The Panthers have given up eight rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jets, Gaskin carried the ball 23 times for 89 yards.

He also caught three passes for seven yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

During his last three games, Gaskin has 154 rushing yards (51.3 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.

He's also hauled in 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 123 49.8% 433 1 24 52.2% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 50 20.2% 130 1 3 6.5% 2.6 Malcolm Brown 33 13.4% 125 1 7 15.2% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 41 16.6% 109 0 3 6.5% 2.7

