Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has rushed for a team-leading 433 yards on 123 carries (39.4 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also has 41 receptions for 209 yards (19.0 per game) and four TDs.
- He has received 123 of his team's 247 carries this season (49.8%).
- The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 19th in the NFL, giving up 114.5 yards per game.
- The Panthers have given up eight rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jets, Gaskin carried the ball 23 times for 89 yards.
- He also caught three passes for seven yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- During his last three games, Gaskin has 154 rushing yards (51.3 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also hauled in 10 passes for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
123
49.8%
433
1
24
52.2%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
50
20.2%
130
1
3
6.5%
2.6
Malcolm Brown
33
13.4%
125
1
7
15.2%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
41
16.6%
109
0
3
6.5%
2.7
