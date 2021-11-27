There will be player prop betting options available for Najee Harris before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has picked up a team-high 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also has 337 receiving yards (33.7 per game) on 49 catches, with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 244 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (77.0%).

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Harris' 40 rushing yards in his only career matchup are 25.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 98.0 yards per game.

The Bengals have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Harris rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on 20 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 60 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 64 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 188 77.0% 685 5 21 72.4% 3.6 Chase Claypool 8 3.3% 52 0 2 6.9% 6.5 Benny Snell Jr. 13 5.3% 38 0 0 0.0% 2.9 Diontae Johnson 3 1.2% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0

