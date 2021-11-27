Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has picked up a team-high 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also has 337 receiving yards (33.7 per game) on 49 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 244 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (77.0%).
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Harris' 40 rushing yards in his only career matchup are 25.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 98.0 yards per game.
- The Bengals have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Harris rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He tacked on 20 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 60 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 64 yards.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
188
77.0%
685
5
21
72.4%
3.6
Chase Claypool
8
3.3%
52
0
2
6.9%
6.5
Benny Snell Jr.
13
5.3%
38
0
0
0.0%
2.9
Diontae Johnson
3
1.2%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
Powered By Data Skrive