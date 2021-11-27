Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Najee Harris before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has picked up a team-high 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also has 337 receiving yards (33.7 per game) on 49 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 244 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (77.0%).
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Harris' 40 rushing yards in his only career matchup are 25.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 98.0 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Harris rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 20 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 206 yards (68.7 per game) on 60 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 64 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

188

77.0%

685

5

21

72.4%

3.6

Chase Claypool

8

3.3%

52

0

2

6.9%

6.5

Benny Snell Jr.

13

5.3%

38

0

0

0.0%

2.9

Diontae Johnson

3

1.2%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

