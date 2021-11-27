Publish date:
Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Navy vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.5.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 26.2 points lower than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Midshipmen games this season is 48.5, six points above Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 11.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Navy's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Midshipmen average 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls allow per contest (37.5).
- The Midshipmen rack up 123.5 fewer yards per game (283), than the Owls give up per contest (406.5).
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Temple's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This season the Owls average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.2 points.
- The Owls rack up 295.6 yards per game, 82 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.
- When Temple piles up more than 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Navy
|Stats
|Temple
18.6
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
283
Avg. Total Yards
295.6
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.5
7
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
13