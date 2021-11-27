The Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup versus the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

In 90% of Temple's games this season (9/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.5.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 35.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 26.2 points lower than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Midshipmen games this season is 48.5, six points above Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 11.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Navy's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Midshipmen average 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls allow per contest (37.5).

The Midshipmen rack up 123.5 fewer yards per game (283), than the Owls give up per contest (406.5).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Navy at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more (in five chances).

Temple's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This season the Owls average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.2 points.

The Owls rack up 295.6 yards per game, 82 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.

When Temple piles up more than 377.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats