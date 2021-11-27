The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in six of 11 games this season.

Colorado State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.7 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57 over/under in this game is 7.6 points above the 49.4 average total in Rams games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 7-4-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more so far this season.

Nevada has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams allow (26.1).

Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.

The Wolf Pack average 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams allow per outing (365.3).

In games that Nevada amasses more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (12).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Colorado State's games this season have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Rams rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.7).

When Colorado State puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rams collect 413.3 yards per game, just 19.7 more than the 393.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team amasses more than 393.6 yards.

The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats