November 27, 2021
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Colorado State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
  • The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.
  • Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.7 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57 over/under in this game is 7.6 points above the 49.4 average total in Rams games this season.
  • Against the spread, Nevada is 7-4-0 this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more so far this season.
  • Nevada has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack rack up 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams allow (26.1).
  • Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.
  • The Wolf Pack average 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams allow per outing (365.3).
  • In games that Nevada amasses more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (12).
  • Colorado State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Colorado State's games this season have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Rams rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.7).
  • When Colorado State puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect 413.3 yards per game, just 19.7 more than the 393.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team amasses more than 393.6 yards.
  • The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats

NevadaStatsColorado State

35.3

Avg. Points Scored

24.9

25.7

Avg. Points Allowed

26.1

431.5

Avg. Total Yards

413.3

393.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

12