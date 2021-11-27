Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (7-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 72.7% of Tennessee's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 53.8 points per game average.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New England is 7-4-0 this season.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots put up 4.2 more points per game (27.3) than the Titans give up (23.1).
  • When New England puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Patriots average only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8), than the Titans give up per matchup (350.5).
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 350.5 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Titans.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This year, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Titans score 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
  • The Titans collect 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots give up.
  • When Tennessee churns out more than 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • New England has hit the over in three of six home games this season.
  • This season, Patriots home games average 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • This season in away games, Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season, in five away games, Tennessee has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Titans away games this season is 50.2 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.