The New England Patriots (7-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Tennessee's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.

Sunday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 53.8 points per game average.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 7-4-0 this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Patriots put up 4.2 more points per game (27.3) than the Titans give up (23.1).

When New England puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Patriots average only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8), than the Titans give up per matchup (350.5).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 350.5 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (14).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Titans score 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.

The Titans collect 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots give up.

When Tennessee churns out more than 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

New England has hit the over in three of six home games this season.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

This season in away games, Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season, in five away games, Tennessee has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Titans away games this season is 50.2 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

