The New Mexico State Aggies (1-10) face a FBS Independent matchup with the UMass Minutemen (1-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for New Mexico State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

UMass' games have gone over 58.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36, is 22.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 84.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 26.1 more than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 60.0, 1.5 points above Saturday's total of 58.5.

The 58.5 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Minutemen games this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 6-5-0 this year.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Aggies rack up 22.4 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Minutemen give up (43.0).

The Aggies average 124.0 fewer yards per game (347.9), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (471.9).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for New Mexico State at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 4-7-0 this year.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

UMass has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Minutemen average 26.2 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Aggies give up (41.6).

The Minutemen collect 290.5 yards per game, 206.0 fewer yards than the 496.5 the Aggies give up.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats