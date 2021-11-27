Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has picked up a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 83 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's carried 142 of those attempts (43.2%).
- The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.5% of the time while running the ball 50.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 63 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Ravens, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
- Chubb will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 88.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Ravens have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Chubb put together a 130-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 22 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry).
- He put up 14 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- In his last three games, Chubb has run for 267 yards on 36 carries (89.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also has four catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one TD.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
142
43.2%
851
6
27
39.1%
6.0
Kareem Hunt
69
21.0%
361
5
15
21.7%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
61
18.5%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
25
7.6%
89
1
3
4.3%
3.6
