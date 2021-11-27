There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has picked up a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 83 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's carried 142 of those attempts (43.2%).

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.5% of the time while running the ball 50.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 63 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Ravens, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.

Chubb will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 88.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Ravens have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Chubb put together a 130-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 22 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry).

He put up 14 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Chubb has run for 267 yards on 36 carries (89.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also has four catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one TD.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 142 43.2% 851 6 27 39.1% 6.0 Kareem Hunt 69 21.0% 361 5 15 21.7% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 61 18.5% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 25 7.6% 89 1 3 4.3% 3.6

