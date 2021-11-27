Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has picked up a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 83 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's carried 142 of those attempts (43.2%).
  • The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.5% of the time while running the ball 50.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 63 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Ravens, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
  • Chubb will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 88.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Ravens have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Chubb put together a 130-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 22 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry).
  • He put up 14 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Chubb has run for 267 yards on 36 carries (89.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has four catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one TD.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

142

43.2%

851

6

27

39.1%

6.0

Kareem Hunt

69

21.0%

361

5

15

21.7%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

61

18.5%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

25

7.6%

89

1

3

4.3%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive