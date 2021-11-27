Publish date:
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 23 passes on 31 targets for 272 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 8.4% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted eight times, totaling 107 yards on seven receptions (averaging 15.3 yards per catch).
- In his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 131 yards on nine receptions, averaging 43.7 yards per game, on 10 targets.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
31
8.4%
23
272
2
6
11.3%
A.J. Brown
78
21.0%
46
615
3
8
15.1%
Julio Jones
31
8.4%
21
336
0
4
7.5%
Chester Rogers
30
8.1%
19
236
1
3
5.7%
Powered By Data Skrive