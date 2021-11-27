Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England

Author:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) take on the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 23 passes on 31 targets for 272 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.4% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted eight times, totaling 107 yards on seven receptions (averaging 15.3 yards per catch).
  • In his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 131 yards on nine receptions, averaging 43.7 yards per game, on 10 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

31

8.4%

23

272

2

6

11.3%

A.J. Brown

78

21.0%

46

615

3

8

15.1%

Julio Jones

31

8.4%

21

336

0

4

7.5%

Chester Rogers

30

8.1%

19

236

1

3

5.7%

