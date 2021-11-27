Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) take on the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 23 passes on 31 targets for 272 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 8.4% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

The 229.6 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted eight times, totaling 107 yards on seven receptions (averaging 15.3 yards per catch).

In his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 131 yards on nine receptions, averaging 43.7 yards per game, on 10 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 31 8.4% 23 272 2 6 11.3% A.J. Brown 78 21.0% 46 615 3 8 15.1% Julio Jones 31 8.4% 21 336 0 4 7.5% Chester Rogers 30 8.1% 19 236 1 3 5.7%

