The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) and Stanford Cardinal (3-8) will clash at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Fighting Irish rack up 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (31.3).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.3 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (445.9).

When Notre Dame amasses more than 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (8).

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinal rack up just 2.4 more points per game (21) than the Fighting Irish give up (18.6).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.

The Cardinal collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (349.3).

In games that Stanford amasses more than 349.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .

