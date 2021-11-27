Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- In Notre Dame's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Fighting Irish rack up 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (31.3).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (445.9).
- When Notre Dame amasses more than 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (8).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal rack up just 2.4 more points per game (21) than the Fighting Irish give up (18.6).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.
- The Cardinal collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (349.3).
- In games that Stanford amasses more than 349.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Stanford
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
21
18.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
407.3
Avg. Total Yards
309.6
349.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.9
13
Giveaways
17
21
Takeaways
8