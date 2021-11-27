Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Before placing any wagers on Nyheim Hines' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) meet in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has rushed for 234 yards (21.3 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 26 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 47 of those attempts (14.9%).
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Hines' one rushing yard in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers is 1.0 more yard than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's best defense against the run, giving up 78.4 yards per game.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • Hines put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball four times (averaging 7.8 yards per carry).
  • Hines has 117 rushing yards on 12 attempts (39.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

47

14.9%

234

2

5

6.6%

5.0

Jonathan Taylor

193

61.3%

1,122

13

60

78.9%

5.8

Carson Wentz

35

11.1%

138

1

8

10.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

28

8.9%

101

0

2

2.6%

3.6

