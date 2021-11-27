Before placing any wagers on Nyheim Hines' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) meet in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has rushed for 234 yards (21.3 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

He has added 26 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 47 of those attempts (14.9%).

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Hines' one rushing yard in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers is 1.0 more yard than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's best defense against the run, giving up 78.4 yards per game.

The Colts are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

Hines put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball four times (averaging 7.8 yards per carry).

Hines has 117 rushing yards on 12 attempts (39.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 47 14.9% 234 2 5 6.6% 5.0 Jonathan Taylor 193 61.3% 1,122 13 60 78.9% 5.8 Carson Wentz 35 11.1% 138 1 8 10.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 28 8.9% 101 0 2 2.6% 3.6

