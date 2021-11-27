Publish date:
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has rushed for 234 yards (21.3 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added 26 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game).
- His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 47 of those attempts (14.9%).
- The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Hines' one rushing yard in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers is 1.0 more yard than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's best defense against the run, giving up 78.4 yards per game.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).
Recent Performances
- Hines put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball four times (averaging 7.8 yards per carry).
- Hines has 117 rushing yards on 12 attempts (39.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.
- He's also caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
47
14.9%
234
2
5
6.6%
5.0
Jonathan Taylor
193
61.3%
1,122
13
60
78.9%
5.8
Carson Wentz
35
11.1%
138
1
8
10.5%
3.9
Marlon Mack
28
8.9%
101
0
2
2.6%
3.6
