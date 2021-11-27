Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of 11 times.
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 19.6 points lower than the two team's combined 84.1 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 29.2 points more than the 35.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 12.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 7.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Buckeyes average 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).
- Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.
- The Buckeyes average 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per outing (306.7).
- In games that Ohio State churns out more than 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 11 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
- Michigan's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year the Wolverines score 17.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.0).
- Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Wolverines average 92.2 more yards per game (447.9) than the Buckeyes allow (355.7).
- When Michigan picks up over 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times, 10 fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Michigan
47.2
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
559.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.9
355.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
9
Giveaways
8
18
Takeaways
15