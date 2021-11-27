The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) square off in The Game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of 11 times.

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 19.6 points lower than the two team's combined 84.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 29.2 points more than the 35.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 12.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 7.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Buckeyes average 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).

Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Buckeyes average 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per outing (306.7).

In games that Ohio State churns out more than 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 11 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year the Wolverines score 17.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.0).

Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Wolverines average 92.2 more yards per game (447.9) than the Buckeyes allow (355.7).

When Michigan picks up over 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times, 10 fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (18).

