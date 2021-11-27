The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) clash in the 2021 edition of Bedlam.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.3 points per game, 20.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.4, 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 13.3 points below the 62.8 points per game average total in Sooners games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (24.2).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners allow per contest (382.5).

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out over 382.5 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Sooners put up 38.9 points per game, 24 more than the Cowboys surrender (14.9).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.

The Sooners rack up 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys give up (261.3).

In games that Oklahoma churns out more than 261.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

This year the Sooners have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Season Stats