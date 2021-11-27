Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.3 points per game, 20.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 39.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.4, 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 13.3 points below the 62.8 points per game average total in Sooners games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cowboys put up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (24.2).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners allow per contest (382.5).
- Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out over 382.5 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners put up 38.9 points per game, 24 more than the Cowboys surrender (14.9).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.
- The Sooners rack up 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys give up (261.3).
- In games that Oklahoma churns out more than 261.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- This year the Sooners have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Oklahoma
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
414.9
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
261.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
12
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
20