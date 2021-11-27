Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Olamide Zaccheaus, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has 18 receptions (34 targets) for 217 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.4% (34 total) of his team's 363 passing attempts this season.
  • Zaccheaus (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his one matchup against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus' zero receiving yards total is 32.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Zaccheaus was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 23 yards.
  • Zaccheaus' 15 targets have led to eight grabs for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

34

9.4%

18

217

3

5

10.9%

Kyle Pitts

69

19.0%

43

635

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

13.5%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

14.3%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

