Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus has 18 receptions (34 targets) for 217 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.4% (34 total) of his team's 363 passing attempts this season.
- Zaccheaus (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his one matchup against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus' zero receiving yards total is 32.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.9 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Zaccheaus was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 23 yards.
- Zaccheaus' 15 targets have led to eight grabs for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
34
9.4%
18
217
3
5
10.9%
Kyle Pitts
69
19.0%
43
635
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
13.5%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
14.3%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
