Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Olamide Zaccheaus, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has 18 receptions (34 targets) for 217 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.4% (34 total) of his team's 363 passing attempts this season.

Zaccheaus (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his one matchup against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus' zero receiving yards total is 32.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.9 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Zaccheaus was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 23 yards.

Zaccheaus' 15 targets have led to eight grabs for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 34 9.4% 18 217 3 5 10.9% Kyle Pitts 69 19.0% 43 635 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 13.5% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 14.3% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

