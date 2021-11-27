Publish date:
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion's games this season have gone over 55.5 points four of 11 times.
- So far this season, 54.5% of Charlotte's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- Monarchs games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Old Dominion is 7-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Monarchs put up 6.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the 49ers surrender (32.0).
- When Old Dominion records more than 32.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Monarchs collect 87.0 fewer yards per game (380.4) than the 49ers give up per outing (467.4).
- Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 467.4 yards.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-5-1 this season.
- The 49ers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The 49ers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Monarchs surrender (27.0).
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 27.0 points.
- The 49ers collect 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (363.0).
- In games that Charlotte amasses more than 363.0 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Old Dominion
|Stats
|Charlotte
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
380.4
Avg. Total Yards
396.3
363.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.4
19
Giveaways
16
12
Takeaways
12