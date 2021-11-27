The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) and Charlotte 49ers (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) will face each other in clash of C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over 55.5 points four of 11 times.

So far this season, 54.5% of Charlotte's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Monarchs games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 7-4-0 this year.

This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Monarchs put up 6.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the 49ers surrender (32.0).

When Old Dominion records more than 32.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Monarchs collect 87.0 fewer yards per game (380.4) than the 49ers give up per outing (467.4).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 467.4 yards.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-5-1 this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Monarchs surrender (27.0).

Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 27.0 points.

The 49ers collect 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (363.0).

In games that Charlotte amasses more than 363.0 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (12).

Season Stats