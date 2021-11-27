Publish date:
Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of 11 times.
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
- The 60.5 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 59.7 average total in Beavers games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Ducks rack up 32.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Beavers surrender per matchup (24.8).
- When Oregon scores more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 50.9 more yards per game (427.9) than the Beavers allow per outing (377).
- When Oregon amasses over 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Beavers have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Beavers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Oregon State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Beavers rack up 33.1 points per game, 9.1 more than the Ducks surrender (24).
- Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24 points.
- The Beavers average 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks allow per matchup (369.4).
- Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 369.4 yards.
- This season the Beavers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Oregon State
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
33.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
427.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
369.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377
11
Giveaways
15
19
Takeaways
16