The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon's games this season have gone over 60.5 points four of 11 times.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

The 60.5 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 59.7 average total in Beavers games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Ducks rack up 32.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Beavers surrender per matchup (24.8).

When Oregon scores more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Ducks rack up 50.9 more yards per game (427.9) than the Beavers allow per outing (377).

When Oregon amasses over 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Beavers have forced (16).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Beavers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Oregon State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Beavers rack up 33.1 points per game, 9.1 more than the Ducks surrender (24).

Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24 points.

The Beavers average 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks allow per matchup (369.4).

Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 369.4 yards.

This season the Beavers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).

Season Stats