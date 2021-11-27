Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) play the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 36 passes (on 49 targets) for 287 yards (28.7 per game) and five touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 12.4% of the 394 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The 269.7 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Freiermuth's 14 receptions have led to 85 yards (28.3 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3% Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3%

