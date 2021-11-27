Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has caught 36 passes (on 49 targets) for 287 yards (28.7 per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 12.4% of the 394 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 269.7 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Freiermuth's 14 receptions have led to 85 yards (28.3 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
