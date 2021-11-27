Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Pat Freiermuth hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) play the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 36 passes (on 49 targets) for 287 yards (28.7 per game) and five touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 12.4% of the 394 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The 269.7 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Freiermuth's 14 receptions have led to 85 yards (28.3 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

Powered By Data Skrive