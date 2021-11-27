The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and New York Giants (3-7) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of NFC East opponents.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 11 times.

New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 0.4 points lower than the two team's combined 45.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points under the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 1.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Eagles average just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants give up (24.6).

When Philadelphia scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Eagles collect 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8) than the Giants allow per contest (375.4).

Philadelphia is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 375.4 yards.

This year, the Eagles have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (15).

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Giants rack up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles surrender (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.6 points.

The Giants average 322.8 yards per game, 25.3 fewer yards than the 348.1 the Eagles allow.

When New York amasses over 348.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

In five home games this season, New York has not hit the over.

This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

This season in away games, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

On the road, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in six road games, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.

Eagles away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

