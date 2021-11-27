Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and New York Giants (3-7) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of NFC East opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 11 times.
  • New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 0.4 points lower than the two team's combined 45.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.7 points under the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 1.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Philadelphia is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • This year, the Eagles average just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants give up (24.6).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Eagles collect 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8) than the Giants allow per contest (375.4).
  • Philadelphia is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 375.4 yards.
  • This year, the Eagles have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (15).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.
  • In New York's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Giants rack up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles surrender (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants average 322.8 yards per game, 25.3 fewer yards than the 348.1 the Eagles allow.
  • When New York amasses over 348.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • In five home games this season, New York has not hit the over.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
  • This season in away games, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six road games, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 48.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.