Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Syracuse's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 12.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- This year, the Panthers average 18 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange give up (25.9).
- Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.9 points.
- The Panthers collect 198.8 more yards per game (529) than the Orange give up per outing (330.2).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.
- Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Orange score 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 the Panthers give up.
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.
- The Orange collect 377.8 yards per game, just 13.9 more than the 363.9 the Panthers give up.
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.9 yards.
- The Orange have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Syracuse
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
529
Avg. Total Yards
377.8
363.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.2
13
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
6