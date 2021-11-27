ACC opponents will clash when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) battle the Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Syracuse's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 12.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This year, the Panthers average 18 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange give up (25.9).

Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.9 points.

The Panthers collect 198.8 more yards per game (529) than the Orange give up per outing (330.2).

When Pittsburgh totals over 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Orange score 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 the Panthers give up.

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.

The Orange collect 377.8 yards per game, just 13.9 more than the 363.9 the Panthers give up.

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.9 yards.

The Orange have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats