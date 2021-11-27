Big Ten foes will do battle when the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points under the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Boilermakers put up 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.3 points.

The Boilermakers average 43.9 more yards per game (421.9) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (378).

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 378 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

Indiana has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Hoosiers score 3.5 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Boilermakers surrender (21.7).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow (354.1).

In games that Indiana churns out over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats