Purdue vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points under the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- This year, the Boilermakers put up 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.3 points.
- The Boilermakers average 43.9 more yards per game (421.9) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (378).
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses over 378 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.
- Indiana has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Hoosiers score 3.5 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Boilermakers surrender (21.7).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow (354.1).
- In games that Indiana churns out over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Indiana
26
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
421.9
Avg. Total Yards
299
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378
15
Giveaways
21
15
Takeaways
9