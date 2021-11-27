Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Randall Cobb hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Cobb and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has tacked on 24 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 34 times and puts up 25.5 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.2% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
  • Cobb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Cobb has averaged 18.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 16.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cobb has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Cobb grabbed one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
  • Cobb's seven catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (28.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

34

9.2%

24

280

4

10

15.9%

Davante Adams

106

28.7%

72

979

5

14

22.2%

Aaron Jones

47

12.7%

37

298

4

11

17.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

30

8.1%

13

259

2

4

6.3%

