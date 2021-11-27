Before Randall Cobb hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Cobb and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has tacked on 24 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 34 times and puts up 25.5 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 9.2% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.

Cobb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Cobb has averaged 18.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 16.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cobb has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Cobb grabbed one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.

Cobb's seven catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (28.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 34 9.2% 24 280 4 10 15.9% Davante Adams 106 28.7% 72 979 5 14 22.2% Aaron Jones 47 12.7% 37 298 4 11 17.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 30 8.1% 13 259 2 4 6.3%

