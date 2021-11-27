Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has tacked on 24 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 34 times and puts up 25.5 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.2% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
- Cobb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Cobb has averaged 18.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 16.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cobb has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Cobb grabbed one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
- Cobb's seven catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (28.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
34
9.2%
24
280
4
10
15.9%
Davante Adams
106
28.7%
72
979
5
14
22.2%
Aaron Jones
47
12.7%
37
298
4
11
17.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
30
8.1%
13
259
2
4
6.3%
