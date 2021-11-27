Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) take the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has put up a 273-yard season so far (24.8 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 65 targets.
  • Anderson has been the target of 65 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.
  • Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Anderson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Anderson has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Anderson was targeted six times, totaling 30 yards on five receptions.
  • Anderson has racked up 69 yards during his last three games (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

65

17.1%

28

273

3

5

14.3%

D.J. Moore

102

26.8%

62

751

4

9

25.7%

Christian McCaffrey

40

10.5%

37

343

1

2

5.7%

Brandon Zylstra

12

3.1%

11

164

1

1

2.9%

