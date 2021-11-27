Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has put up a 273-yard season so far (24.8 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 65 targets.
- Anderson has been the target of 65 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.
- Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Anderson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Anderson has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Anderson was targeted six times, totaling 30 yards on five receptions.
- Anderson has racked up 69 yards during his last three games (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
65
17.1%
28
273
3
5
14.3%
D.J. Moore
102
26.8%
62
751
4
9
25.7%
Christian McCaffrey
40
10.5%
37
343
1
2
5.7%
Brandon Zylstra
12
3.1%
11
164
1
1
2.9%
