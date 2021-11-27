Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) take the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has put up a 273-yard season so far (24.8 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 65 targets.

Anderson has been the target of 65 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.

Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Anderson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Anderson has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Anderson was targeted six times, totaling 30 yards on five receptions.

Anderson has racked up 69 yards during his last three games (23.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 65 17.1% 28 273 3 5 14.3% D.J. Moore 102 26.8% 62 751 4 9 25.7% Christian McCaffrey 40 10.5% 37 343 1 2 5.7% Brandon Zylstra 12 3.1% 11 164 1 1 2.9%

