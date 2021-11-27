Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has 2,681 passing yards (243.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.6% of his throws and tossing 13 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 32 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 368 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. New England
- Tannehill's 206 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Patriots are 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill had a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Patriots, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 323-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 67.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 per game) while completing 73 of 106 passes (68.9%), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
78
21.0%
46
615
3
8
15.1%
Julio Jones
31
8.4%
21
336
0
4
7.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
31
8.4%
23
272
2
6
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive