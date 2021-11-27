In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) take the field against the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has 2,681 passing yards (243.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.6% of his throws and tossing 13 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 32 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Titans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 368 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. New England

Tannehill's 206 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Patriots are 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill had a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Patriots, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 323-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 67.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.

In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 per game) while completing 73 of 106 passes (68.9%), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 78 21.0% 46 615 3 8 15.1% Julio Jones 31 8.4% 21 336 0 4 7.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 31 8.4% 23 272 2 6 11.3%

