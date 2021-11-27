Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) will clash with the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • In 50% of Minnesota's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
  • Sunday's total is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 50.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per outing the Vikings allow.
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.2 points.
  • The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings allow per contest (378.9).
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 378.9 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Vikings.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-4-0 this year.
  • The Vikings have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings rack up 25.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 49ers give up (22.2).
  • Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).
  • In games that Minnesota churns out more than 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of five games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • This season away from home, Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • In five road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over four times.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.6 total points, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.