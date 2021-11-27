The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) will clash with the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

In 50% of Minnesota's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

Sunday's total is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 50.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.1 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per outing the Vikings allow.

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.2 points.

The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings allow per contest (378.9).

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 378.9 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-4-0 this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Vikings rack up 25.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 49ers give up (22.2).

Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Vikings rack up 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).

In games that Minnesota churns out more than 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In three of five games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over.

49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

This season away from home, Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

In five road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over four times.

Vikings away games this season average 49.6 total points, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

