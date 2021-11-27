Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Saquon Barkley ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents square off in Week 12 when Barkley's New York Giants (3-7) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has put up 220 rushing yards on 60 carries (22.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

He also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 60 of his team's 233 carries this season (25.8%).

The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Over his four career matchups against the Eagles, Barkley averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of four games versus the Eagles Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL, giving up 116.5 yards per game.

Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Barkley picked up 25 yards on six carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).

He chipped in with six receptions for 31 yards in the passing game.

Barkley has rushed for 25 yards on six carries (8.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also hauled in six passes for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 60 25.8% 220 2 10 25.6% 3.7 Devontae Booker 88 37.8% 330 2 14 35.9% 3.8 Daniel Jones 53 22.7% 268 2 11 28.2% 5.1 Elijhaa Penny 22 9.4% 89 1 2 5.1% 4.0

Powered By Data Skrive