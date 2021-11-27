Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has put up 220 rushing yards on 60 carries (22.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- He also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 60 of his team's 233 carries this season (25.8%).
- The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Over his four career matchups against the Eagles, Barkley averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of four games versus the Eagles Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL, giving up 116.5 yards per game.
- Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Barkley picked up 25 yards on six carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
- He chipped in with six receptions for 31 yards in the passing game.
- Barkley has rushed for 25 yards on six carries (8.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also hauled in six passes for 31 yards (10.3 per game).
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
60
25.8%
220
2
10
25.6%
3.7
Devontae Booker
88
37.8%
330
2
14
35.9%
3.8
Daniel Jones
53
22.7%
268
2
11
28.2%
5.1
Elijhaa Penny
22
9.4%
89
1
2
5.1%
4.0
