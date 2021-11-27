Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Saquon Barkley ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents square off in Week 12 when Barkley's New York Giants (3-7) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has put up 220 rushing yards on 60 carries (22.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
  • He also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 60 of his team's 233 carries this season (25.8%).
  • The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Over his four career matchups against the Eagles, Barkley averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of four games versus the Eagles Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL, giving up 116.5 yards per game.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Barkley picked up 25 yards on six carries (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
  • He chipped in with six receptions for 31 yards in the passing game.
  • Barkley has rushed for 25 yards on six carries (8.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also hauled in six passes for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

60

25.8%

220

2

10

25.6%

3.7

Devontae Booker

88

37.8%

330

2

14

35.9%

3.8

Daniel Jones

53

22.7%

268

2

11

28.2%

5.1

Elijhaa Penny

22

9.4%

89

1

2

5.1%

4.0

