The SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

SMU's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of 10 times.

Tulsa's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.5 points above the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 62.5 over/under in this game is 7.1 points higher than the 55.4 average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Mustangs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.

SMU's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mustangs rack up 39.1 points per game, 12.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (27.1).

SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.1 points.

The Mustangs collect 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup (378.1).

In games that SMU piles up over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Golden Hurricane rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Mustangs give up (27.9).

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs allow per matchup (418.3).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 418.3 yards.

This year the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).

Season Stats