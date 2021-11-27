Publish date:
SMU vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- SMU's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of 10 times.
- Tulsa's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 7.5 points above the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 62.5 over/under in this game is 7.1 points higher than the 55.4 average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Mustangs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs rack up 39.1 points per game, 12.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (27.1).
- SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.1 points.
- The Mustangs collect 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup (378.1).
- In games that SMU piles up over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 6-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in 70% of its opportunities (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Golden Hurricane rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Mustangs give up (27.9).
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane average 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs allow per matchup (418.3).
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 418.3 yards.
- This year the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
439.5
418.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.1
16
Giveaways
21
13
Takeaways
14