C-USA rivals will clash when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-9, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Florida International Panthers (1-10, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of 11 times.

Florida International's games have gone over 45.5 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 36.5 points per game, nine less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 23.3 points lower than the 68.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Eagles games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number four points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 12.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Golden Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Golden Eagles score 15.9 points per game, 24 fewer than the Panthers allow per outing (39.9).

The Golden Eagles rack up 250.1 yards per game, 247.0 fewer yards than the 497.1 the Panthers give up per outing.

This year, the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 28 times, 22 more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Southern Miss at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Florida International has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 20.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Golden Eagles allow (28.9).

When Florida International puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (365.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (354.5).

When Florida International totals over 354.5 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Golden Eagles have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats