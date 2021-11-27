Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 6.0 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.5 points greater than the 44.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.5 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 53 over/under in this game is 6.3 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Colts games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 47.2 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts give up per contest (358.8).
  • In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 358.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
  • Indianapolis has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).
  • This year the Colts put up 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.2).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team records more than 22.2 points.
  • The Colts rack up 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (322.1).
  • In games that Indianapolis picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This season, Indianapolis has gone over the total in three of six home games.
  • This season, Colts home games average 47.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-3 overall, and winless against the spread, on the road.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in five away games this season.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

