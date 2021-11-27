The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 6.0 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.5 points greater than the 44.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.5 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 53 over/under in this game is 6.3 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Colts games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).

Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 47.2 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts give up per contest (358.8).

In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 358.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

This year the Colts put up 5.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.2).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team records more than 22.2 points.

The Colts rack up 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (322.1).

In games that Indianapolis picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

This season, Indianapolis has gone over the total in three of six home games.

This season, Colts home games average 47.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 overall, and winless against the spread, on the road.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in five away games this season.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

