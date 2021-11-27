Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Taylor Heinicke's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (4-6) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) face off in a Week 12 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke leads Washington with 2,390 passing yards (239.0 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (217-of-328) while throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 276 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In two matchups against the Seahawks, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 245.5 yards less than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Heinicke did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • The 291.7 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Heinicke had 206 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Heinicke added 29 yards on six carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.
  • Heinicke has 732 passing yards (244.0 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

91

27.2%

54

735

5

8

23.5%

J.D. McKissic

48

14.4%

38

371

1

1

2.9%

Adam Humphries

32

9.6%

23

255

0

1

2.9%

