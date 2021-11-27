Before placing any wagers on Taylor Heinicke's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (4-6) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) face off in a Week 12 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 2,390 passing yards (239.0 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (217-of-328) while throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 276 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Seattle

In two matchups against the Seahawks, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 245.5 yards less than his over/under in Monday's game.

Heinicke did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.

The 291.7 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Heinicke had 206 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

Heinicke added 29 yards on six carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

Heinicke has 732 passing yards (244.0 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 91 27.2% 54 735 5 8 23.5% J.D. McKissic 48 14.4% 38 371 1 1 2.9% Adam Humphries 32 9.6% 23 255 0 1 2.9%

