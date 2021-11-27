Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 2,390 passing yards (239.0 per game) and has a 66.2% completion percentage this year (217-of-328) while throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 276 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In two matchups against the Seahawks, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 245.5 yards less than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Heinicke did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- The 291.7 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Heinicke had 206 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Heinicke added 29 yards on six carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.
- Heinicke has 732 passing yards (244.0 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
91
27.2%
54
735
5
8
23.5%
J.D. McKissic
48
14.4%
38
371
1
1
2.9%
Adam Humphries
32
9.6%
23
255
0
1
2.9%
