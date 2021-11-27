Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater leads Denver with 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (222-of-321) while throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Bridgewater has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 47.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In one matchup against the Chargers, Bridgewater had 235 passing yards, 3.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chargers.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In Week 10 against the Eagles, Bridgewater went 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) for 226 yards.
- In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 688 yards (229.3 per game) while completing 60 of 90 passes (66.7%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He has tacked on zero rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.0 yards per game.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
67
19.6%
43
617
2
9
18.8%
Tim Patrick
53
15.5%
37
523
4
8
16.7%
Noah Fant
59
17.3%
42
379
3
10
20.8%
