There will be player props available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 12 when Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater leads Denver with 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (222-of-321) while throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Broncos have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 47.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Chargers, Bridgewater had 235 passing yards, 3.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chargers.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 10 against the Eagles, Bridgewater went 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) for 226 yards.

In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 688 yards (229.3 per game) while completing 60 of 90 passes (66.7%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has tacked on zero rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 67 19.6% 43 617 2 9 18.8% Tim Patrick 53 15.5% 37 523 4 8 16.7% Noah Fant 59 17.3% 42 379 3 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive