November 27, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 12 when Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater leads Denver with 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (222-of-321) while throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 47.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Chargers, Bridgewater had 235 passing yards, 3.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 10 against the Eagles, Bridgewater went 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) for 226 yards.
  • In his last three outings, Bridgewater has thrown for 688 yards (229.3 per game) while completing 60 of 90 passes (66.7%), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has tacked on zero rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

67

19.6%

43

617

2

9

18.8%

Tim Patrick

53

15.5%

37

523

4

8

16.7%

Noah Fant

59

17.3%

42

379

3

10

20.8%

