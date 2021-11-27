SEC rivals will clash when the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 9.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 63.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-6-0 this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 31.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Volunteers rack up 38.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (35).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35 points.

The Volunteers average only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5) than the Commodores give up per matchup (459.6).

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 459.6 yards.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Commodores have forced (15).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 31.5 points or more (in three chances).

Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Commodores average 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers surrender (28.1).

The Commodores rack up 100.3 fewer yards per game (311.9) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (412.2).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 412.2 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).

Season Stats