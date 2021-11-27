Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 9.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 63.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 31.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Volunteers rack up 38.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (35).
- Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35 points.
- The Volunteers average only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5) than the Commodores give up per matchup (459.6).
- Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 459.6 yards.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Commodores have forced (15).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 31.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Commodores average 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers surrender (28.1).
- The Commodores rack up 100.3 fewer yards per game (311.9) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (412.2).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 412.2 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
28.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
311.9
412.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459.6
11
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
15