The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) and LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC opponents at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.6 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 14.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Aggies average 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers surrender (25.5).

When Texas A&M records more than 25.5 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies average 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers allow per matchup (379.1).

Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out more than 379.1 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers average 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies give up (14.9).

LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.

The Tigers average 370.2 yards per game, 50.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow.

LSU is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 319.8 yards.

This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).

Season Stats