Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 9.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.6 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 14.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Aggies average 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers surrender (25.5).
- When Texas A&M records more than 25.5 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers allow per matchup (379.1).
- Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out more than 379.1 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers average 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies give up (14.9).
- LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.
- The Tigers average 370.2 yards per game, 50.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies allow.
- LSU is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses more than 319.8 yards.
- This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|LSU
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
370.2
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.1
16
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13