Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tim Patrick, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (5-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has collected 523 yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game, on 53 targets.

Patrick has been the target of 53 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Chargers, Patrick's 17.4 receiving yards average is 19.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

In five matchups versus the Chargers, Patrick has not had a TD catch.

The 224.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Patrick put together a 14-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted six times.

Patrick's 10 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 163 yards (54.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 53 15.5% 37 523 4 8 16.7% Courtland Sutton 67 19.6% 43 617 2 9 18.8% Noah Fant 59 17.3% 42 379 3 10 20.8% Jerry Jeudy 28 8.2% 22 228 0 3 6.2%

