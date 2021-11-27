Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has collected 523 yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game, on 53 targets.
- Patrick has been the target of 53 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his five matchups against the Chargers, Patrick's 17.4 receiving yards average is 19.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- In five matchups versus the Chargers, Patrick has not had a TD catch.
- The 224.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Patrick put together a 14-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted six times.
- Patrick's 10 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 163 yards (54.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
53
15.5%
37
523
4
8
16.7%
Courtland Sutton
67
19.6%
43
617
2
9
18.8%
Noah Fant
59
17.3%
42
379
3
10
20.8%
Jerry Jeudy
28
8.2%
22
228
0
3
6.2%
