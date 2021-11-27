Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tim Patrick, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (5-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has collected 523 yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game, on 53 targets.
  • Patrick has been the target of 53 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Chargers, Patrick's 17.4 receiving yards average is 19.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Chargers, Patrick has not had a TD catch.
  • The 224.6 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick put together a 14-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Patrick's 10 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 163 yards (54.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

53

15.5%

37

523

4

8

16.7%

Courtland Sutton

67

19.6%

43

617

2

9

18.8%

Noah Fant

59

17.3%

42

379

3

10

20.8%

Jerry Jeudy

28

8.2%

22

228

0

3

6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive