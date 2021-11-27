The Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 60.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Rockets score 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips give up (38.6).

When Toledo records more than 38.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Zips allow per matchup (456.1).

Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 456.1 yards.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.

Akron's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Zips put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets give up (21.6).

Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Zips rack up only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets give up (340.3).

In games that Akron picks up over 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Zips have 16 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 17 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats