Publish date:
Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 60.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Rockets score 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips give up (38.6).
- When Toledo records more than 38.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Zips allow per matchup (456.1).
- Toledo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 456.1 yards.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Zips put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets give up (21.6).
- Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
- The Zips rack up only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets give up (340.3).
- In games that Akron picks up over 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Zips have 16 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Akron
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
38.6
422.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.4
340.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
456.1
5
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
11