November 27, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,177 passing yards (317.7 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (284-for-423), tossing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady has thrown 82 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Brady threw for 341 passing yards one matchup against the Colts, 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Colts.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts are conceding 260.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Brady went 30-for-46 (65.2 percent) for 307 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • Brady has thrown for 902 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (300.7 per game).

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

