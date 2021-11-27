There will be player prop bets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,177 passing yards (317.7 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (284-for-423), tossing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has thrown 82 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Brady threw for 341 passing yards one matchup against the Colts, 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Colts.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are conceding 260.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Brady went 30-for-46 (65.2 percent) for 307 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Brady has thrown for 902 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (300.7 per game).

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive