Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,177 passing yards (317.7 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (284-for-423), tossing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has thrown 82 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Brady threw for 341 passing yards one matchup against the Colts, 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Colts.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are conceding 260.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have given up 25 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Brady went 30-for-46 (65.2 percent) for 307 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 902 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (300.7 per game).
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
83
19.2%
63
782
5
18
21.7%
Mike Evans
77
17.8%
47
679
10
13
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
9.7%
29
418
4
3
3.6%
