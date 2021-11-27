Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 2,141 yards (214.1 per game) while completing 58.4% of his passes (208-for-356), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 192 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence has attempted 28 of his 356 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons are allowing 251.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Lawrence went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 158 yards.
- Lawrence tacked on three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has recorded 438 passing yards (146.0 yards per game) while going 47-for-86 (54.7% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
72
20.1%
42
486
3
9
32.1%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
62
17.3%
40
408
0
3
10.7%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
