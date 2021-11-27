Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

Trevor Lawrence will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has passed for 2,141 yards (214.1 per game) while completing 58.4% of his passes (208-for-356), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 192 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence has attempted 28 of his 356 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons are allowing 251.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Lawrence went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 158 yards.
  • Lawrence tacked on three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Lawrence has recorded 438 passing yards (146.0 yards per game) while going 47-for-86 (54.7% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

