Trevor Lawrence will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 2,141 yards (214.1 per game) while completing 58.4% of his passes (208-for-356), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 192 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per game.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence has attempted 28 of his 356 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons are allowing 251.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Lawrence went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 158 yards.

Lawrence tacked on three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has recorded 438 passing yards (146.0 yards per game) while going 47-for-86 (54.7% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 -

