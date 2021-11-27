Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,471 yards (133.7 per game) while completing 138 of 203 passes (68%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's added 68 rushing yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.5% of the time while running the ball 36.5% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa has attempted 28 of his 203 passes in the red zone, accounting for 28.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The 195.4 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Tagovailoa went 27-for-33 (81.8%) for 273 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has put up 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while connecting on 35 of 46 passes (76.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with six rushing yards (2.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

93

21.7%

68

622

3

10

19.6%

Mike Gesicki

76

17.7%

49

579

2

6

11.8%

DeVante Parker

43

10.0%

25

327

1

2

3.9%

