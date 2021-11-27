Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,471 yards (133.7 per game) while completing 138 of 203 passes (68%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's added 68 rushing yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
- The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.5% of the time while running the ball 36.5% of the time.
- Tagovailoa has attempted 28 of his 203 passes in the red zone, accounting for 28.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The 195.4 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Tagovailoa went 27-for-33 (81.8%) for 273 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has put up 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while connecting on 35 of 46 passes (76.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with six rushing yards (2.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
93
21.7%
68
622
3
10
19.6%
Mike Gesicki
76
17.7%
49
579
2
6
11.8%
DeVante Parker
43
10.0%
25
327
1
2
3.9%
