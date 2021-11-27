Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,471 yards (133.7 per game) while completing 138 of 203 passes (68%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's added 68 rushing yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per game.

The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.5% of the time while running the ball 36.5% of the time.

Tagovailoa has attempted 28 of his 203 passes in the red zone, accounting for 28.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Carolina

The 195.4 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Tagovailoa went 27-for-33 (81.8%) for 273 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has put up 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while connecting on 35 of 46 passes (76.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with six rushing yards (2.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 93 21.7% 68 622 3 10 19.6% Mike Gesicki 76 17.7% 49 579 2 6 11.8% DeVante Parker 43 10.0% 25 327 1 2 3.9%

Powered By Data Skrive