Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 144 rushing yards (14.4 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.
- He has added 25 catches for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 209 times this season, and he's carried 42 of those attempts (20.1%).
- The Jets have thrown the football in 65.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 133.5 yards per game.
- The Texans have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Johnson carried the ball one time for five yards (five yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (9.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 28.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
42
20.1%
144
1
7
24.1%
3.4
Michael Carter
111
53.1%
430
4
19
65.5%
3.9
Tevin Coleman
30
14.4%
118
0
1
3.4%
3.9
Elijah Moore
3
1.4%
38
1
1
3.4%
12.7
