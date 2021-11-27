Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Ty Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (2-8) play the Houston Texans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 144 rushing yards (14.4 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has added 25 catches for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 209 times this season, and he's carried 42 of those attempts (20.1%).
  • The Jets have thrown the football in 65.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 133.5 yards per game.
  • The Texans have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Johnson carried the ball one time for five yards (five yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (9.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 28.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

42

20.1%

144

1

7

24.1%

3.4

Michael Carter

111

53.1%

430

4

19

65.5%

3.9

Tevin Coleman

30

14.4%

118

0

1

3.4%

3.9

Elijah Moore

3

1.4%

38

1

1

3.4%

12.7

