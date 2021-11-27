There will be player prop bets available for Ty Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (2-8) play the Houston Texans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 144 rushing yards (14.4 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.

He has added 25 catches for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 209 times this season, and he's carried 42 of those attempts (20.1%).

The Jets have thrown the football in 65.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 133.5 yards per game.

The Texans have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Johnson carried the ball one time for five yards (five yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (9.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also averaged 28.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 42 20.1% 144 1 7 24.1% 3.4 Michael Carter 111 53.1% 430 4 19 65.5% 3.9 Tevin Coleman 30 14.4% 118 0 1 3.4% 3.9 Elijah Moore 3 1.4% 38 1 1 3.4% 12.7

Powered By Data Skrive