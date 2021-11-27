Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player props for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 12 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has 44 catches on 63 targets for 458 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 45.8 yards per game.
  • Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In 10 matchups with the Steelers, Boyd has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Boyd caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Boyd's 12 catches in his last three games have turned into 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive