Bookmakers have installed player props for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 12 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has 44 catches on 63 targets for 458 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

Boyd (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 10 matchups with the Steelers, Boyd has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Boyd caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted eight times.

Boyd's 12 catches in his last three games have turned into 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

