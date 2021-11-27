Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has 44 catches on 63 targets for 458 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 45.8 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In 10 matchups with the Steelers, Boyd has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Boyd caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Boyd's 12 catches in his last three games have turned into 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive