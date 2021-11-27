Before Tyler Conklin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has totaled 388 yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 38.8 yards per game, on 52 targets.

Conklin has been the target of 52 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Conklin has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the 49ers, Conklin has not had a touchdown catch.

The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together a 35-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.

During his last three games, Conklin has 91 receiving yards on 11 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

