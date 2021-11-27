Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Tyler Conklin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has totaled 388 yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 38.8 yards per game, on 52 targets.
  • Conklin has been the target of 52 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Conklin has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the 49ers, Conklin has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together a 35-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
  • During his last three games, Conklin has 91 receiving yards on 11 receptions (15 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

K.J. Osborn

45

12.0%

30

360

2

2

4.8%

