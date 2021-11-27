There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Higbee ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Higbee's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has put up a 344-yard campaign so far (34.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 balls on 51 targets.

Higbee has been the target of 51 of his team's 367 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.

Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Higbee is averaging 5.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 32.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.

The 231.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 outing against the 49ers, Higbee was targeted five times, picking up 20 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Higbee has totaled 96 receiving yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 balls on 18 targets in his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2% Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive