Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has put up a 344-yard campaign so far (34.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 balls on 51 targets.
- Higbee has been the target of 51 of his team's 367 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.
- Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Higbee is averaging 5.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 32.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
- The 231.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 outing against the 49ers, Higbee was targeted five times, picking up 20 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Higbee has totaled 96 receiving yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 balls on 18 targets in his last three games.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive