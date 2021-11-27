Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Higbee ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Higbee's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has put up a 344-yard campaign so far (34.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 balls on 51 targets.
  • Higbee has been the target of 51 of his team's 367 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.
  • Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Higbee is averaging 5.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 32.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
  • The 231.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 outing against the 49ers, Higbee was targeted five times, picking up 20 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Higbee has totaled 96 receiving yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 balls on 18 targets in his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

