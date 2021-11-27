Before Tyrod Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Taylor and the Houston Texans (2-8) take the field against the New York Jets (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Taylor has racked up 763 passing yards (76.3 yards per game) while going 69-for-111 (62.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Texans have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Taylor has thrown 21 passes in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

In five matchups against the Jets, Taylor averaged 165 passing yards per game, 61.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor recorded multiple touchdown passes three times against the Jets.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 296.7 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Taylor racked up 107 yards while completing 58.3% of his passes.

He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Taylor has thrown for 347 yards (115.7 ypg), completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing zero touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed nine times for 51 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 87 27.0% 59 659 2 8 22.2% Chris Conley 22 6.8% 14 233 1 1 2.8% Nico Collins 24 7.5% 16 200 0 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive