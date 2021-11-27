Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Taylor has racked up 763 passing yards (76.3 yards per game) while going 69-for-111 (62.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Taylor has thrown 21 passes in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- In five matchups against the Jets, Taylor averaged 165 passing yards per game, 61.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor recorded multiple touchdown passes three times against the Jets.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 296.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Taylor racked up 107 yards while completing 58.3% of his passes.
- He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Taylor has thrown for 347 yards (115.7 ypg), completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing zero touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed nine times for 51 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
87
27.0%
59
659
2
8
22.2%
Chris Conley
22
6.8%
14
233
1
1
2.8%
Nico Collins
24
7.5%
16
200
0
2
5.6%
