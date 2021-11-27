Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York

Author:

Before Tyrod Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Taylor and the Houston Texans (2-8) take the field against the New York Jets (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Taylor has racked up 763 passing yards (76.3 yards per game) while going 69-for-111 (62.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Taylor has thrown 21 passes in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • In five matchups against the Jets, Taylor averaged 165 passing yards per game, 61.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor recorded multiple touchdown passes three times against the Jets.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 296.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Taylor racked up 107 yards while completing 58.3% of his passes.
  • He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Taylor has thrown for 347 yards (115.7 ypg), completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing zero touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 51 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

87

27.0%

59

659

2

8

22.2%

Chris Conley

22

6.8%

14

233

1

1

2.8%

Nico Collins

24

7.5%

16

200

0

2

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive