UCLA vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- In 30% of Cal's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.
- The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.5 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Bruins average 14.9 more points per game (36) than the Golden Bears allow (21.1).
- UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Bruins collect 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (354.4).
- UCLA is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 354.4 yards.
- The Bruins have 12 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 17 takeaways .
Cal Stats and Trends
- In Cal's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Cal has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears score 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins surrender (27.9).
- When Cal records more than 27.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears average only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins give up (399.8).
- In games that Cal piles up over 399.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over eight times, nine fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Cal
36
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
441.1
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
399.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.4
12
Giveaways
8
17
Takeaways
17