The UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 foes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 30% of Cal's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

Saturday's over/under is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.5 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Bruins average 14.9 more points per game (36) than the Golden Bears allow (21.1).

UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Bruins collect 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (354.4).

UCLA is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 354.4 yards.

The Bruins have 12 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 17 takeaways .

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Cal has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears score 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins surrender (27.9).

When Cal records more than 27.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Golden Bears average only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins give up (399.8).

In games that Cal piles up over 399.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over eight times, nine fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats