The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents score an average of 58.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.1 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 8-3-0 this season.

This season, the Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Roadrunners average 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green allow (27.9).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Roadrunners average 439.6 yards per game, 60.3 more yards than the 379.3 the Mean Green give up per outing.

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out over 379.3 yards.

This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (15).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mean Green score seven more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners allow (20.1).

When North Texas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Mean Green average 439 yards per game, 103 more yards than the 336 the Roadrunners give up.

When North Texas churns out over 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats