Publish date:
UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents score an average of 58.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61.1 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTSA is 8-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Roadrunners average 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green allow (27.9).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Roadrunners average 439.6 yards per game, 60.3 more yards than the 379.3 the Mean Green give up per outing.
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out over 379.3 yards.
- This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (15).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Mean Green score seven more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners allow (20.1).
- When North Texas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Mean Green average 439 yards per game, 103 more yards than the 336 the Roadrunners give up.
- When North Texas churns out over 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|North Texas
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.9
439.6
Avg. Total Yards
439
336
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
15