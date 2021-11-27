Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Van Jefferson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) play the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 30 receptions (53 targets) have netted him 487 yards (48.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 14.4% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Jefferson had 46 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Jefferson has nine receptions (20 targets) for 183 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

