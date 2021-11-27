Van Jefferson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) play the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 30 receptions (53 targets) have netted him 487 yards (48.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 14.4% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Jefferson had 46 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 game against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Jefferson has nine receptions (20 targets) for 183 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3% Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2%

Powered By Data Skrive